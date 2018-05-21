Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Johnson, Shelby counties until 5:30 p.m.

Storms through Tuesday but a mainly, dry week ahead

Posted 4:35 pm, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:38PM, May 21, 2018

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms Monday night through Tuesday.

We’ll stay with sunny skies and highs in the 80s Wednesday through Friday.

There are three rules to forecasting central Indiana weather:

  1. Expect snow during sectionals.
  2. It always heat up for the State Fair.
  3.  There is always a chance for rain on race day

An approaching storm system will bring a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early for exact timing on the the storms and how they may affect the Parade and the Race this weekend.

We’ll also have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms for ceremonies on Memorial Day.

So far this has been a mild, dry month.

We’ll have a dry Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

 

Temperatures this week will be above average.

 

We had rain last year after the race.

We’ll have a warm, race weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms Monday.

We’ll have a warm Memorial Day.

