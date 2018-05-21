Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties until 11 p.m.

Poverty protesters lock themselves to gates at Indiana governor’s mansion as part of national effort

Posted 5:58 pm, May 21, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Protesters locked themselves to the gates of the Governor's mansion Monday as part of a national movement.

Photo from the protest.

The protesters are with the Poor People's Campaign, which is working to bring attention to poverty across the nation.

Demonstrators with the same cause blocked traffic at the intersection of Ohio Street and Capitol Avenue last week. Police arrested 14 of them them after they ignored demands to clear the street.

So far, no arrests have been made in this protest.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was not at the residence Monday. He is currently in Europe on a trade mission.

Protesters say they plan to take part in other events in the coming weeks to raise awareness about policies that need to change. The final event will be a rally in Washington, D.C.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s