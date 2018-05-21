× Mushroom hunters in Miami County find homicide victim’s body in woods

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Two men found the body of a homicide victim in Miami County while mushroom hunting.

Law enforcement was called to the Okie Pinokie Trail near the area of State Road 124 and Miami County Road 510 on Saturday around 10:20 a.m. for a possible death.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were mushroom hunting in a wooded area when they found a man’s body.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Drake Allan Smith, of Summitville, Indiana. Officers are treating Smith’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Indiana State Police detectives by at 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.