Juvenile arrested, others sought in Cumberland online electronic sale thefts

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police in Cumberland are warning people about the dangers of selling items to strangers you meet online.

In the last few weeks, police have received about five reports of suspects stealing electronics from sellers that originate on apps like “OfferUp” and “letgo.”

Cumberland Police Commander Chris Etherton said suspects have been reported stealing items like headphones, games, and phones. In all of the cases, police said the suspect agrees to meet the seller at Knoll Ridge Apartments off East Washington St.

Then, police said the suspect decides to take a look at the merchandise to see if it’s in working condition. The suspect runs into an empty apartment complex and out the back door, leaving the seller empty handed.

“We don’t know if it’s a group or if it’s somebody else now doing the same thing, but it’s in the same location,” Commander Etherton said.

Police arrested a juvenile in one case. In another case, police said the suspect showed the seller a gun before taking off. Police also believe this same group could be tied to cases in Indy.

“If you’re being asked to go to a secluded area instead of a public area, that’s a red flag,” Commander Etherton explained.

If you want to buy or sell items through an app or website to someone you don’t know, police encourage you to follow these safe practices: