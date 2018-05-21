Guidance counselor arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from New Palestine High School

Posted 9:30 pm, May 21, 2018, by

Michelle Long

NEW PALESTINE, Ind.– Police arrested a New Palestine High School guidance counselor after administrators discovered prescription medicine had been stolen from the school.

After discovering the theft from a locked cabinet in the school’s clinic, school officials provided the information to New Palestine police.

Michelle Long was arrested Monday evening on one count of theft. The school district removed Long from her duties and says it has increased security and surveillance in school clinics.

The Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County said it will continue to cooperate and assist with the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s