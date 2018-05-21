× Greenwood man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A 21-year-old Greenwood man died in an early morning crash Sunday in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, units were dispatched to 500 East and 300 North in the Needham area around 5:10 a.m. Conditions were foggy, investigators said.

Needham Rescue No. 82 was already at the scene; police said the unit was returning to its station from a previous run when the crew noticed a motorcycle’s taillight shining onto the road through the dense fog.

Deputies arrived a few minutes later. They found a black 2002 Honda VTX motorcycle lying on its side with a rider next to it; the motorcycle had crashed into a tree.

Needham Rescue was performing CPR on the man, who was identified as 21-year-old Kevin J. Starnes of Greenwood. He eventually succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was going northbound on 500 East when it crossed over 300 North and left the road before hitting the tree.

The crash remains under investigation.