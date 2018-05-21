Expect two rounds of storms Monday with severe weather possible

Grab your umbrella and rain boots for later.

Looks like a wet track at IMS today. Storms will move through Speedway between 10am-1pm. After 1, storms will exit, leaving behind a wet track but leading into a few dry hours for practice. Isolated storms are again possible after 5pm.

Storms will move through mid-morning and into lunchtime. After 1 p.m. those storms should exit Indianapolis and the rest of the area shortly after.

Temperatures will once again surge above 80–the 15th time we’ve done that just this month. In the last 30 years, only 2 other Mays have had this many 80s.

The second round of storms will develop after 5 p.m. These storms will cover much less of our area, but the isolated storms will have the potential to be strong to severe.

A tornado or some hail is possible, though the concern is low. Indianapolis and areas NE are included in the yellow, slight risk, for severe storms.

Damaging winds and downpours are really my main concern. Everyone in central Indiana should remain weather aware with these storms.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should be dry.