Colts’ Andrew Luck wants his book club to make reading fun for all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Football players typically have a certain personality: big guys ready to play rough on the football field.

They aren’t usually known for their interest in the books on the New York Times Best Sellers list, but Andrew Luck is the exception.

He’s considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he’s a passionate book lover who says reading helps feed his soul.

"I love it all, including magazines and newspapers," he said. "Crime thrillers, mystery, Agatha Christy novels, I love it all."

Luck recently interviewed author John Green about his latest novel, "Turtles All The Way Down."

I think John does an amazing job with Aza, the main character, and the struggle she has getting lost in her own thoughts," said Luck.

His passion for reading started at a young age.

"My parents encouraged me and my siblings to read, not in an overt aggressive way. It was fun for us. I can never remember being told to go read. It was something that we did," he said.

One of his former teammates from Stanford, Andy Phillips, loves a good story too. So he sent Luck "Undaunted Courage." Luck liked the book so much, he featured it and Andy in one of his podcasts.

"I’ll interview my buddy Andy, and we’ll see what he has to say because he had a relative that was on the Lewis and Clark expedition. And so he recommended it to me and said this would do so great for the book club," said Luck.

Luck has recorded eight podcasts. One is with Fever star Tamika Catchings and her book, "Catch a Star."

She obviously shares her struggles, bares her scars and her wounds for everybody to read and I very much admire that, and leaves herself vulnerable and open and I respect her so much for that," said Luck.

Luck’s book club is a big hit. At the beginning of every month, he makes his recommendations for veteran readers and rookies. He's not afraid to admit that some books just don't grab him, like "Zen and the Art of Archery."

"I struggled with it and it’s tough, and I got to the point where I put it down and said I’m going to leave it be," he said.

What you get from Luck is his incredible curiosity and love of books. He prepares for his interviews. He’s enthusiastic, and most of all, he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

"I don't want to take the fun away, being too, um, too educational maybe," he said.