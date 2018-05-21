CBS4 attends Westlake Elementary School’s career & culture day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Westlake Elementary celebrated a career and culture day Thursday.

Kindergarten through sixth grade students spent the day rotating through different stations, learning about different cultures and career opportunities. Wayne Township Fire Department brought their fire truck and showed the kids how a firefighter puts on his or her turnout gear. Police officers let the kids touch and feel some of their equipment. Among the other presenters: a lawyer, a chemistry professor and the Colts cheerleaders.

CBS4’s Angela Brauer also attended the fair. She showed the students behind-the-scenes photos and let them practice their reporting with the microphone. The kids had a lot of questions about the news industry, like how much money she makes and what time she wakes up to be on air at 5 a.m.