× Anderson teens were tied up during home invasion, police say

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred late Sunday night in Anderson.

Police say two teens were at home when suspects armed with handguns allegedly entered their apartment in search of a specific item.

Victims told police that during the incident the suspects tied them up while they searched their apartment.

The teens’ mother also told police when she returned home she saw someone inside her son’s car, and then saw a number of people running from her apartment and leave in a blue-colored car.

Police say they have a good description of the suspect vehicle, and they have a known person of interest in the case.

Police do not believe the incident is a random act.