UIndy women's golf captures second national title in four years

HOUSTON, Texas. – The University of Indianapolis women’s golf team won the 2018 Division II National Championship on Saturday.

The Greyhounds ran away with the national title with a staggering 38-stroke win. They combined for a 72-hole score of 1,157 (+5), matching the tournament record for lowest team tally.

It marks the second time in four years that the Greyhounds have hoisted the DII trophy.

In 2015, UIndy became the first non-Florida school to capture the DII women’s golf crown, and this year they join the ranks of only four other teams to have won multiple titles.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Brent Nicoson, the Greyhounds have now finished in the top five at each of the last five DII Championships.

Seniors Paxton DeHaven and Annika Haynes helped lead the way.