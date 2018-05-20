Police at scene of northeast side apartment complex double shooting, 1 dead

Posted 1:29 pm, May 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a double shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side.

At 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Cedarstone Dr on the report of a person shot. It happened at an apartment complex.

IMPD confirms a victim has died and another victim has been shot.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

