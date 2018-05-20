× One dead, two remain critical following violent Saturday in the city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Saturday was a violent day across Indianapolis, with four people shot in three different shootings, including one fatality.

“It’s a numb feeling, you grieve like any other family would grieve,” said Byron Davenport, Sr., who said his son, Byron Davenport, Jr., was killed in a shooting at 24th St. and Sheldon Rd.

That incident was but the opening episode in a series of violent acts across the city this afternoon, including a shooting at a Speedway gas station on Georgetown Rd.

“I was pulling into Speedway…and a man, woman and child come running across the parking lot screaming ‘Get out of here they’re shooting’,” said a woman who asked not to be identified, “and when I looked at him dumb founded he said ‘I’m serious, get out of here dammit, they’re shooting.’”

Two people were hit and taken to the hospital there, one in critical condition.

“What kind of person does it take to open fire with children there who are innocent and had no part in anything?” said the woman.

Then, a woman was shot inside a KFC restaurant in the 7200 block of Georgetown Rd. She was also left in critical condition.

Davenport, now preparing to say goodbye to his only son, wonders what else can be done to stop the bloodshed.

“Gunfire puts us to sleep,” said Davenport, “as a matter of fact if we don’t hear gunfire, it really is not even a normal night.”

If you have any information on any of these shootings, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.