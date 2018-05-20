Missing 83-year-old found safe

Posted 6:35 am, May 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:30AM, May 20, 2018

Betty Bartlett/Courtesy of IMPD

UPDATE 8:25 a.m.: Police say Ms Bartlett has been found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Metro Police are asking for public help in finding a missing woman.

83-year-old Betty Bartlett was last seen at home on the 1500 block of North Gladstone Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit, red and black tennis shoes and carrying a black purse. She suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

If you see her or know of Ms. Bartlett’s whereabouts, contact IMPD Missing Person’s office at (317)327-6184 or call Crime Stoppers at (317)262-8477.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s