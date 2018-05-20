× IMPD asking for public’s assistance in locating missing 83-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Metro Police are asking for public help in finding a missing woman.

83-year-old Betty Bartlett was last seen at home on the 1500 block of North Gladstone Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit, red and black tennis shoes and carrying a black purse. She suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

If you see her or know of Ms. Bartlett’s whereabouts, contact IMPD Missing Person’s office at (317)327-6184 or call Crime Stoppers at (317)262-8477.