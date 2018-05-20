Authorities: East side fire kills 62-year-old man after smoking next to oxygen tank

Posted 2:59 pm, May 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:40PM, May 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.  – The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fatal fire Sunday morning which was reportedly caused by the victim smoking next to an oxygen tank.

At around 11:30 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 4300 block of Fletcher Ave. on the report of a fire.

A 62-year-old man reportedly caused the fire after he was smoking next to an oxygen tank. IFD said he died as a result of the fire.

Family told us his name is Albert Edwards and was just released from the hospital three days ago.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s