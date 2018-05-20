× Authorities: East side fire kills 52-year-old man after smoking next to oxygen tank

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fatal fire Sunday morning which was reportedly caused by the victim smoking next to an oxygen tank.

At around 11:30 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 4300 block of Fletcher Ave. on the report of a fire.

A 52-year-old man reportedly caused the fire after he was smoking next to an oxygen tank. IFD said he died as a result of the fire.

His name hasn’t been released at this time.