Rain possible for Pole Day

Central Indiana continues to be plagued with stalled out fronts leading to daily chances for rain. While there is a chance for rain Sunday, there will be many dry hours.

A front that is moving through central Indiana this evening will stall just south tonight. It will then lift back to the north Sunday. Just how far north it gets will have a big impact on high temperatures Sunday afternoon.

If the front can get north of Indianapolis, the capital city should reach the lower 80°s. If it stays just south, temperatures will only get up to the upper 70°s.

I am going to keep a chance of rain in the forecast thoughout the day, but probabilities remain low – less than 30%.

Probability of rain increases again for late afternoon and through the evening. That is when there could be a few thunderstorms around the area.

If you have plans to head out to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Pole Day, I think there will be a chance for rain after 2pm and through the time the track closes at 6pm.