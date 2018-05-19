Police: Woman critical after getting shot in northwest side KFC

Posted 6:15 pm, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:33PM, May 19, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of the third shooting that took place on Saturday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a KFC, located in the 7200 block of N. Michigan Rd. on the northwest side.

IMPD says a woman was shot and is in “very serious” condition. Homicide detectives were called out to investigate.

They were initially dispatched on the report of a fight. Shortly after, officers were dispatched to the same location on the report of a man with a gun.

The woman was found shot and has been sent to St. Vincent.

Earlier today, police officers were investigating two other shootings. A fatal shooting on the near northeast side and a “wild west” shooting at a northwest side gas station.

