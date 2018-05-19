× Police: Man in critical condition after ‘wild west’ gas station shooting, believed to be targeted

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after a second shooting took place in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. 38th St. and Georgetown Rd. on the report of a person shot.

Police confirm a man has been shot at a Speedway gas station and is in critical condition.

Another person suffered a graze wound.

Police said that this was a targeted incident. IMPD confiscated a multiple of firearms following the shooting.

The shooting was reportedly equivalent to a “Wild West show.” Multiple weapons were being fired at the same time.

Police detained an individual, it is not know if a suspect was arrested. IMPD believes the shooting was in retaliation of another shooting within the last 24 hours.

A car had its back window shot out and many people witnessed the shooting.