Near northeast side shooting leaves 45-year-old man dead

Posted 3:32 pm, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:06PM, May 19, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon on the near northeast side.

Just after 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. 24th St. and Sheldon St on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a male victim in critical condition. He was transported to Methodist Hospital.

The victim’s father said the man is 45-years-old and was shot 4 times.

The father has told us the victim has died.

