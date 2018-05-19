Local fourth grader lifted up by classmates’ notes during rough day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young Warren Township fourth grader was having a tough day and got an amazing surprise when he got back to his desk.

Dustin Ecker, a fourth grade teacher at Grassy Creek, told us one of his students was having a tough day this week.

“He was having a rough day, down in the dumps..so I pulled him up to my desk to talk about it,” Ecker said.

Without hesitation, the boys’ classmates starting writing positive messages on post-it notes and put them on his desk.

Here’s a sample of the notes students left on the boys’ desk:

Thank you for being an amazing friend

You are kind, smart, funny and can do anything #Room25

Love ya! Smile

Cheer up, you’re a winner and you can do it

The boy was all smiles when got back to his desk and felt like he could rejoin the group.

Ecker, 31, has taught at Grassy Creek for the last five years and graduated from IUPUI. His teaching style of encouraging his “Room 25” students to become a family has paid off dividends.

Ecker said he uses post-it notes to spread positivity throughout his classroom.

The next morning, the boy wrote notes back to his classmates thanking them for their kind words.

“That’s what its about…spreading love to one and other,” Ecker said.