Drug, gun bust leads to six arrests on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD, in conjunction with Indiana State Police, seized a sizable amount of drugs, firearms and cash during a raid. The police arrested six people during the search, which took place in the 5700 block of E. 33rd St.

Police confiscated 207 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of “crack” cocaine, 109 grams of fentanyl and heroin, 121 pills (oxycodone, buprenorphrine and clonazepam), two pistols, one revolver, one AK-47 and over $14,000.

Among those arrested were 26-year-old Barry Love and 29-year-old Jonathan White; they face charges of possession of a controlled substance, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Four others were arrested for misdemeanor offenses.

Police encourage anyone with crime tips to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.