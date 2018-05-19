45-year-old man in critical condition following near northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon on the near northeast side.
Just after 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. 24th St. and Sheldon St on the report of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a victim in critical condition. They have been transported to Methodist Hospital.
The victim’s father said the man is 45-years-old and was shot 4 times.
