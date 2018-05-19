× 45-year-old man in critical condition following near northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon on the near northeast side.

Just after 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. 24th St. and Sheldon St on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a victim in critical condition. They have been transported to Methodist Hospital.

The victim’s father said the man is 45-years-old and was shot 4 times.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.