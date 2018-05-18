× SCHEDULE | Drivers hit the track for Fast Friday at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

Fast Friday is the final day of practice before qualifying this weekend–and race teams will try to find all the speed they can ahead of Saturday’s Bump Day and Sunday’s Pole Day.

Graham Rahal turned the fastest laps Thursday, with Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter and Sage Karam rounding out the fast five.

For Friday, gates open to the public at 10 a.m. Drivers will practice from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

10 a.m.: Public Gates Open

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

6:15 p.m.: Harding Group Fastest Lap Award – Victory Podium

6:15 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Draw – IndyCar Fan Village, Midway

TICKETS: $15 (General Admission). Kids 15 and under are free accompanied by adult with ticket.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 1, 1B, 2, 3, 4, 5B Media, 6, 7, Vehicle, 7 South, 9A, 10, 10A

STANDS OPEN: Mounds: Turn 2, Turn 3, Turn 4, Backstretch. Stands: B Penthouse (22-25), Gasoline Alley Roof, E Stand (1-4), E Penthouse, North Vista wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-4), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (9-12), Paddock Penthouse (10-20) Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Wheelchair Deck, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Tower Terrace (37-42).

PARKING LOTS OPEN: (Inside Lots 10 a.m.) Limited Free: North 40, Turn 3. ADA: Lot 3P (paid daily), Hulman lot (limited free), West Museum (limited free), North 40 (free), Lot 2 (paid daily).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $15 IMS Gate Admission for Indianapolis 500 plus Museum Admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.