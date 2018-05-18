Report: Georgia high school shooting kills woman near graduation ceremony

Posted 10:32 pm, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:35PM, May 18, 2018

File photo

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – There are multiple reports of a shooting at a Georgia high school Friday night.

According to FOX5, one adult female was killed after being shot multiple times.

Another person was shot in the leg and a pregnant woman was hospitalized.

FOX5 is reporting that is not a mass shooting and took place across the street from the high school’s graduation ceremony.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

