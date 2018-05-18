Princes Harry, William chat with fans outside Windsor Castle ahead of royal wedding tomorrow

WINDSOR, England – The royal wedding is just one day away, and Prince Harry and his best-man brother Prince William emerged from Windsor Castle to greet some of the thousands of well-wishers who have come to town for the royal wedding.

The 33-year-old groom and his 35-year-old brother shook hands and chatted with some of the royal fans from around the world.

A smiling Harry gave a thumb’s up and answered “Great, thank you” when asked how he was feeling. He also accepted a teddy bear from one well-wisher as he talked with people from Britain, the United States, Canada and elsewhere.

The prince is marrying American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Chapel in front of 600 guests and a huge global television audience.

British police are manning barricades and patrolling the grounds around Windsor Castle as authorities take on the massive security operation for the wedding.

The barricades are in place to deter attackers using vehicles, such as the one on Westminster Bridge in London last year. Sniffer dogs and mounted patrols are also out and about.

The Thames Valley Police say guests and spectators will be subject to airport-style security scanners and bag searches.

Royal fans are also being asked not to throw confetti, particularly during the procession, for police say “it poses a potential security risk and it’s a bit of a pain to clean up!”

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected in the town west of London for the newlyweds’ carriage ride route after their wedding Saturday.