Police investigate reports of active shooter at Santa Fe High School

Posted 9:50 am, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:05AM, May 18, 2018

SANTA FE – A shooting has been reported at a high school in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, officials said Friday.

A gunman walked into an art class at Santa Fe High School and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.

The witness told KTRK she saw a girl shot in the leg.

Details about whether anyone was in custody or what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

The school district is on lockdown, district officials said.

More than 20 police cars arrived at the scene Friday morning, witnesses told KRTK.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston and 20 miles northwest of Galveston.

The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org.

