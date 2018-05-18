× Police investigate fatal shooting on Indianapolis’ east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of North Colorado Avenue. Officers were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m.

IMPD confirmed that one person was killed. Police said the individual was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and later died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple shell casings along the street.

This is a developing story.