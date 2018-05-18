Police event focuses on building trust within Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - IMPD hosted one of its annual community days on Thursday in its northwest patrol district. The department said the goal was simple; to continue building trust and relationships in the community.

Chief Bryan Roach said events like this take on even greater importance following peoples’ unhappiness over the death of Aaron Bailey and last week’s Merit Board decision.

“Engaging the community should be an everyday thing,” said Roach, “it’s every incident and every engagement we have, this is just an opportunity to do it collectively.”

Roach said he appreciates the effort Thursday afternoon by some City-County Council members to focus on listening during a press conference held at City Market.

“Talking about engaging people and having a discussion and bringing the community in and you know, we’re all part of this,” said Roach.

With the emotions from Aaron Bailey saga still raw for so many across the city, Roach admits Thursday evening’s event might take on more importance.

“It’s a topic, but we’re the same police department we were last week and we’ll continue to do that and we’ll do everything we can to get better,” said Roach, “and I think the community sees that.”

Some say they do see that, and appreciate the effort being made.

“I think it’s a really good start,” said area resident Yvette Markey, “I think we have a long way to go.”

Whether or not IMPD will be a part of the City-County Council’s plan for community conversations isn’t clear just yet. Roach also said this is a good way to engage kids before the summer, when youth crime typically spikes.