Police: East side bar shooting puts man in critical condition

Posted 8:18 pm, May 18, 2018, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a shooting tonight at a bar on the east side.

Just after 7 p.m., authorities were dispatched to OB’s Pub, located near the intersection of 21st St. and Mitthoeffer Rd.

IMPD confirms a male victim has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s