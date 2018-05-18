James Davison crashes during Fast Friday practice

Posted 3:03 pm, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:36PM, May 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – James Davison crashed during practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Friday afternoon.

The Australian driver was able to get out of the car under his own power.  He was transported to the infield care center and cleared by doctors.

The No. 33 Chevrolet spun exiting turn two and hit the wall hard.  The A.J. Foyt with Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi entry suffered heavy damage.

It’s the first major accident of the month.  Dreyer and Reinbold’s JR Hildebrand brushed the wall during Thursday’s practice.

Drivers are running in qualifying trim during Fast Friday practice to prepare for qualifying this weekend.

