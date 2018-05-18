× Indiana residents can fish for free without a license on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers without a fishing license won’t need one to go fishing tomorrow at the state’s public-owned lakes and rivers.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says residents can go fishing April on Saturday, May 19 without a fishing license or a trout stamp.

It is the second time this year that the DNR has hosted a free fishing day. There are two more free fishing days on June 2 – 3.

Children ages 17 and younger do not need a license on any day.

There will also be several fishing workshops throughout the state tomorrow. The DNR says families will learn a little fish biology, gain some basic fishing skills, and get to go fishing at the park’s lake or pond.

Click here for more information about the locations and times of the workshops.