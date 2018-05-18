× Georgia high school shooting near graduation ceremony leaves woman dead

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -Police in Clayton County south of Atlanta say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people who had just attended a high school graduation ceremony.

A police statement after the Friday night shooting says “one person is now confirmed deceased.”

The safety chief for the county’s schools, Thomas Trawick, says the shots were fired in a Mt. Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.