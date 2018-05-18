Few storms Friday with cooler temps arriving

A bit of a gloomy morning as our next weather maker throws clouds our way.
The clouds mean we drop from an 8 to a 2 on the UV Index.
Yesterday was perfect for the track, but today we could have a few passing storms and cooler temperatures. The breeze felt refreshing yesterday but today may feel a bit chilly.
It'll definitely feel cooler than yesterday's 84 but average high is only 73.
Look at how slowly we warm today.
Toss an umbrella in your car because a few passing storms are in the forecast.
There won't be a specific period to watch for; really any time today we'll have scattered storms. They should develop after 10 a.m.
Rain totals should stay below a half inch and most will be closer to just a quarter.
Scattered rain chances this weekend, too, but most of Sunday will be dry followed by storms Sunday night.