A warm weekend with scattered t-storms

For the month of May central Indiana is more than two and a half inches below normal on rain.

A low pressure system to our south will move farther north and give us a chance for scattered t-storms this weekend. While some area will see heavy rainfall, many of us won’t see any rain at all.

Scattered storms are likely during the day Saturday and may cause delays during qualifications at the Speedway. The heaviest rain will fall late Sunday evening through Monday morning.

In spite of the chance for rain this weekend, temperatures will be above average with highs near 80 degrees.

