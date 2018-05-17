× Warm streak continues; few showers SE of Indy

Quite a spread on temperatures this morning as a clearer sky north of Indy allowed more heat to escape and temps have dipped into the 50s. You may want a sweater for the first 2-3 hours of your day.

We’ll warm quickly, though! 70s for lunchtime and highs in the low 80s.

We’ve been above average every day this month and today will be the 12th day of 80°+.

Great day for the track! Rain should stay south of Indy and temperatures will be just warm enough. The best part of today is going to be the lower dew points meaning much less moisture and feeling significantly more comfortable than a few of the days earlier this week.

Most of us will be rain-free today but a few showers are possible south of Indy this afternoon. Rain is possible in Columbus, Rushville, Bloomington areas after 2pm but much will fall between 5-7. Rain could linger into the nighttime hours.

Friday will be a touch cooler (still above average) and we’ll have more storms. A few storms are possible Friday morning, followed by many dry hours, and a few more storms Friday night.

The weekend won’t be a washout but we’ll be dodging a few storms. Rain chances drop a bit for the Indians games next week.