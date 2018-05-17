× Vice President Mike Pence returns to home state for tax cuts event, GOP fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will return to his home state Friday to tout GOP tax reform and hold a fundraiser.

The vice president will appear at a 3:30 p.m. event at the Indianapolis Downtown Marriott hosted by America First Policies.

He’ll discuss the recently passed tax cuts and what they mean for Hoosiers.

After the event, Pence will host a private fundraiser in Indianapolis for a number of candidates, including Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun, Missouri attorney general candidate Josh Hawley and Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Jim Renacci.

The cost to attend the fundraiser ranges from $1,500 per person (to attend the reception) to $25,000 per person (includes a spot at the roundtable, a photo with Pence and four tickets to the reception).

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Sen. Todd Young will also attend the event.