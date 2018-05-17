× SCHEDULE | Drivers hit the track for third day of Indy 500 practice at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thursday marks day three of Indianapolis 500 practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Marco Andretti led the field during Wednesday’s practice session, followed by Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Robert Wickens and Charlie Kimball.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

