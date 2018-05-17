Rossi, Andretti Autosport gearing up for strong May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - It's no secret that Andretti Autosport has found a formula that works for them at the Indianapolis 500. An Andretti driver has won three out of the last four 500's.

"We have a lot of very good people who definitely know how to make cars go fast around here," Alexander Rossi, winner of the 100th running of the Indy 500 said. "If you're going to choose a team to be with just based on history, it's us or Penske."

Rossi is the Andretti driver with the most consistent recent success. The 100th winner sits at 2nd in the standings and has won a race already this year, so he's hoping that not only his success in previous years will help him this May, but also the momentum he has gained so far this season.

"It's certainly not anything I'm doing by myself. It's just a result of a lot of hard work from a lot of people," Rossi admitted. "It just goes back to the team and I have had such good teammates in Ryan and Marco who have really helped me get up to speed."

But let's be honest, above his teammates advice he's taking his buddy Layden's advice from Riley Children's hospital who sent him a special video message yesterday before practice.

"Hi Alexander Rossi!" Layden exclaimed in his video at a Riley Children's hospital event on Wednesday. "This is me! I hope you like this! Don't run out of gas, be careful and drive safe...and make sure you win!"

"Layden is such a special kid," Rossi said upon seeing the video message. "The fact that he's still thinking of us is very cool and very sweet and I hope I get to see him very soon."

The drivers practice again on Friday afternoon at IMS.