Raccoons taking over woman’s apartment on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Olivia Hamilton says she has had to put up with a family of raccoons shrieking within her apartment’s walls at a nearly non-stop pace for nearly a week.

Hamilton lives at the Woods of Oak Crossing apartment complex on Indy’s west side. She says she first started noticing the noises on Monday.

“I was like 'Oh My God what is that,' I didn’t think of raccoons, I didn’t know what it was,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton told CBS4 that she told apartment management about the problem, but instead of being proactive, they simply told the mother of four to spray ammonia in her vents to chase the raccoons out. Hamilton says that solution doesn’t work for her, particularly because she’s 8-months pregnant.

“I would rather for them to do it but then it’s like what if it affects me? Just by you putting it in my vents, like I don’t know how that stuff works,” she said.

Hamilton’s neighbor also says they’re very familiar with the problem. One woman, Nakeesha Patterson, said she first experienced an issue with raccoons in her walls in 2016. She claims management didn’t do anything about the problem until the animals fell through her ceiling and landed in her home.

“I closed the door, and then I just heard them screaming and screaming, and then I just heard two big thumps,” she said.

Health professionals say raccoons pose a variety of health threats to humans, including being hosts to a range of bacteria, parasites, and diseases such a round worm and rabies.

Apartment management told FOX59 that they are working to solve the raccoon problem. Asserting that they have set traps and called professionals to come clear the raccoons out. There were traps visible at the complex Thursday afternoon.

Hamilton says she hopes whatever is being done to fix things is done quickly.

“I don’t want to live like this,” she said.

Hamilton says if apartment management can’t fix the problem within a timely matter, then she would likely want to be let out of her lease.