Pacers' Victor Oladipo among finalists for NBA's Most Improved Player

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The nomination comes as no surprise to Indiana Pacers fans who watched him become a star this season.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is a finalist for NBA’s Most Improved Player. The league made the announcement Wednesday night.

Oladipo, who made his first All-Star team this season, had career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

It’s what the Pacers hoped for—but couldn’t count on—when they traded star Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. When the team initially made the trade, many thought they’d gotten the short end of the stick.

Oladipo proved them wrong throughout the season, leading the Pacers to 48 wins and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team pushed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in their first-round playoff series.

Not bad for a team most NBA experts projected would win 30 games at most.

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie are the other finalists for Most Improved Player. The league will announce the winner on June 25.

Here are the finalists for the other NBA awards this season: