Montgomery County Courthouse receives new clock tower, first since 1941

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – After many years of waiting, the Montgomery County Courthouse has a brand new clock tower.

On Wednesday, crews placed the first clock tower to grace the courthouse since 1941.

Nearly $500,000 was raised by businesses, governments and residents.

Indiana Landmarks pledged $75,000 to the clock tower with a combined $70,000 commitment from the City of Crawfordsville and Montgomery County. Both governments put $35,000 toward the project.

The courthouse had a clock tower when it was constructed in 1876, but in 1941, concerns about the clock tower falling over caused officials to have it taken down.

