Meghan Markle confirms father won’t attend wedding, says he’s focusing on his health

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his US fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, on April 23, 2018, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence. - Prince Harry will attended a memorial on Monday marking the 25th anniversary of the racist murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence in a killing that triggered far-reaching changes to British attitudes and policing. The prince and his fiancee Meghan Markle joined Stephen's mother Doreen Lawrence, who campaigned tirelessly for justice after her son was brutally stabbed to death at a bus stop on April 22, 1993. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, and has expressed hope that he can be “given the space” to focus on his health.
Kensington Palace’s statement Thursday puts to rest days of speculation about whether Markle’s father, Thomas, would walk her down the aisle — as the palace had previously said.
His participation was put into doubt after news site TMZ reported he would not attend because of embarrassment regarding paparazzi photographs. It later reported that he was having heart surgery.
Markle says she would like “to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”