Louisville police release form for drug dealers to ‘get rid’ of competition

Posted 6:17 pm, May 17, 2018, by

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville police has gone viral after asking local drug dealers to sign up for a free service to “help get rid” of their competition.

The form asks for their competition’s name, where they live at, phone number, what car they drive and when they sell drugs.

In addition to the playful graphic, the department remarked on currently pop culture trends via hashtags; #IsItLaurelOrYanny #WeDontCareEither #ButForRealItsLaurel.

As of Thursday evening, the post has received over 5,000 shares on Facebook.

