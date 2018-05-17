JR Hildebrand brushes wall during Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS — JR Hildebrand was not seriously injured Thursday after his No. 66 car hit the wall during practice for the Indianapolis 500, the first crash since practice opened ahead of the May 27 race.

He was checked at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield medical center, released and cleared to drive.

Driving behind a long line of cars, his car drifted up in the fourth turn, hit the wall and slid back down the track before coming to a stop in the front straightaway.

Hildebrand is one of two drivers competing for Dreyer & Reinbold, which is attempting to make its first 500 since 2013.