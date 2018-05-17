Expensive summer for consumers

An expensive summer nationwide. Experts expect mortgage rates, auto loans and gas prices will rise over the next few months. The increases come after we hit the second-longest economic expansion in US history. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates are expected to hit 7 year highs at a rate around 4.5%. And oil prices are expected to rise to $100 a barrel, the highest in 4 years.

