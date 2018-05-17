An expensive summer nationwide. Experts expect mortgage rates, auto loans and gas prices will rise over the next few months. The increases come after we hit the second-longest economic expansion in US history. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates are expected to hit 7 year highs at a rate around 4.5%. And oil prices are expected to rise to $100 a barrel, the highest in 4 years.
Expensive summer for consumers
