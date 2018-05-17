× CVS adding nearly 50 medication disposal sites around Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill applauded the efforts of CVS to put drug disposal boxes at its stores.

The company will place the collection points at 750 sites nationwide, including 49 in Indiana. Those locations, and other medication disposal sites around the state, can be found at the “Bitter Pill” website.

“Over the years, CVS obviously has played a role in distributing medication to consumers,” Hill said Thursday. “Today, the leaders of this company recognize the problems posed by an excessive supply of prescription drugs. Further, they want to be part of the solution, and I commend CVS for taking this kind of initiative.”

According to statistics cited by Hill, more than 6 million Americans abuse controlled prescription drugs. Nearly 1 in 20 Hoosiers reported using opioid pain relievers for non-medical uses; a majority of the medicine comes from family and friends.

“We’re doing good work whenever we get these drugs out of people’s medicine cabinets and properly discarded,” Hill said.

Thomas Moriarty, CVS Health chief policy and external affairs officer, hopes helping people dispose of their unneeded medications will prevent addicts from getting access to them.

“Expanding our safe medication disposal program is one of the many initiatives we support to fulfill that commitment and our purpose of helping people on their path to better health,” Moriarty said.

Hoosiers can also dispose of unused prescription drugs at many local police departments and sheriff's offices. Go here for a complete list of disposal sites around the state.