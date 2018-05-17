Councilors voice concerns about Hogsett’s statement after Merit Board clears officers in Aaron Bailey shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Members of the Indianapolis City County Council are voicing their concerns about statements made by Mayor Hogsett following Thursday’s Merit Board decision not to fire IMPD Officers Carlton Howard and Michal Dinnsen.

One week ago, the civilian merit board determined that the officers had not violated department policy or training when they fatally shot 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Today council members will announce they disagree with Hogsett’s statement in which he said, “Merit Board system must be changed if we are to continue building bridges of trust between our brave police officers and the communities they proudly serve.”