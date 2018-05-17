Burnt dog found dead possibly connected to abused pit bull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after the burnt body of a dog was found at a home on the city’s near northwest side. Detectives believe this case is connected to another badly abused dog found earlier this month.

“It’s sickening, it’s really, really sickening to hear,” said neighbor Tijuana Hayes.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Udell St. Police say they also found drugs, guns and another puppy inside the home. Animal control workers rescued the puppy. Investigators say leads brought them to this specific home.

They believe the person or people who killed the burnt dog may have hurt a pit bull weeks ago.

“It takes a cruel person to hurt an animal in that nature,” another neighbor said.

A pit bull doused with bleach and shot in the eye walked into a post office and collapsed on the ground. Employees flagged down an officer. IMPD Officer Timothy Elliott and his wife, Tiffany are now taking care of the dog. Tiffany is a Wayne Township paramedic.

The couple named the dog Winks.

Investigators are working to figure out who hurt these dogs and why. So far no arrests have been made.

“I really hope they catch the perpetrator,” explains Hayes.

The Elliot’s tell FOX59 Winks had his eye removed a couple days ago and is doing much better. Next month, he will have surgery to remove the bullet.

If you know anything that can help solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.